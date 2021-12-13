Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 395.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,194,000 after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period.

XLG stock opened at $368.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.23. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $275.88 and a one year high of $371.26.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

