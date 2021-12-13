Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,602 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,785 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PBR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

