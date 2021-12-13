Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 350 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Progress Software worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $791,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

