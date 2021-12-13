Tidal Finance Market Capitalization Tops $4.08 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 13th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $119,991.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00038112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

