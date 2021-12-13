Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Shares of TOL opened at $74.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $74.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

