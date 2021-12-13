Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Raymond James

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.70.

NYSE:TOL opened at $74.61 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $74.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

