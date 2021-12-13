Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a growth of 79,550.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,083,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TGHI opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Touchpoint Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.11.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sports, entertainment and related technologies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

