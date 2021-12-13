Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$55.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TOU. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Monday, September 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.54.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$41.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$44.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$16.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.14.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,100 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$43.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,695. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,856,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,249,499.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,014,515.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

