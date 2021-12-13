TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.97. 8,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,098. The company has a market cap of $922.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 325.25 and a quick ratio of 325.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,540,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after buying an additional 130,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,227,000 after buying an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after buying an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.