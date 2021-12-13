Traders Buy Large Volume of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:EPI)

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 2,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,830% compared to the average daily volume of 79 put options.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 50,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,999. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

