Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 551% compared to the typical daily volume of 353 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $16.99. 29,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,741. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 24.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.