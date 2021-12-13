Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in November

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the November 15th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TPRKY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.6505 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

