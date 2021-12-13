Trellus Management Company LLC Buys 32,044 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Trellus Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Atara Biotherapeutics accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $117,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.91.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,234 shares of company stock worth $925,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

