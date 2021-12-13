Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 15,765 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Trellus Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in GTY Technology by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth $709,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 168.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GTYH opened at $6.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.16. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GTY Technology Profile

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH).

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.