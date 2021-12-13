Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.99

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

TRMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the third quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

