Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $22.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of -0.02. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $3.64.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Trevi Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

