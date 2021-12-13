Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.91

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 86075 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.77.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $3.311 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 222,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570 shares during the period. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri-Continental Company Profile (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

