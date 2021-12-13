Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,224. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $14.84.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $113.98 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.