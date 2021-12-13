Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.49

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) announced a dividend on Monday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TIGT traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 80.20 ($1.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,241. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.45. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a one year low of GBX 68.20 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 81.20 ($1.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £253.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34.

Get Troy Income & Growth Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Brigid Sutcliffe acquired 20,000 shares of Troy Income & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($20,087.22).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troy Income & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.