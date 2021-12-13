Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Reduced by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,980 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $59.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

