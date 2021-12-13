Truist Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $82.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target boosted by Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Compass Point lowered shares of Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $73.27 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 62.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,112,000 after acquiring an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,338,000 after acquiring an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

