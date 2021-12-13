Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $1.16 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.57. 12,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.92.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.08.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

