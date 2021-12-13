Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $12.20 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.4% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Waste Management by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Waste Management by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,897,000 after buying an additional 119,008 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.74. 4,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,990. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average is $151.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

