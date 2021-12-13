Trust Co. of Virginia VA Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 1.7% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,862,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,481 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,892,000 after buying an additional 365,458 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after buying an additional 308,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,848.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,471,000 after buying an additional 265,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.15. 5,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,316. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.93. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

