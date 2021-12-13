Trust Co. of Virginia VA Lowers Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after acquiring an additional 635,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.84. 44,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004,328. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

