Trust Co. of Virginia VA Purchases 1,067 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in FOX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 159,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.22. 40,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,671,387. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

