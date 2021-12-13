Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Short Interest Down 92.3% in November

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TKLS stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $1.75. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,652. Trutankless has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $2.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Trutankless, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale, research, and development of smart electric tank less water heater. The company was founded on March 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

