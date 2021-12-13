Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. StoneCo makes up about 5.0% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $200,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo during the second quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $17.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.