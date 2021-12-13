Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 57,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 106.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

TSN opened at $84.11 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

