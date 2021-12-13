U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on USB. Stephens lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $57.77 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $63.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

