Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Financial Contrast

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 7 0 0 1.70 Uber Technologies 0 3 27 0 2.90

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus price target of $65.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.74%. Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $69.76, indicating a potential upside of 90.23%. Given Uber Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Profitability

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 11.81% 18.57% 7.58% Uber Technologies -15.87% -9.53% -3.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and Uber Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 5.42 $170.10 million $1.53 44.13 Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 6.39 -$6.77 billion ($1.30) -28.21

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.