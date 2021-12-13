UBS Group Cuts Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Price Target to €101.00

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €110.00 ($123.60) to €101.00 ($113.48) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Zalando from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.50. Zalando has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

