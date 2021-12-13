Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Citigroup

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UDMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Udemy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $21.11 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Udemy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

