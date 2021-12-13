UniMex Network Hits Market Cap of $4.27 Million (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $4.27 million and $60,462.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.24 or 0.08006703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00077038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,876.39 or 0.99840850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00053426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002644 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network was first traded on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,420,539 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

