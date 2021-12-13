United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €39.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTDI. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on United Internet in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.90 ($40.34) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.10 ($49.55).

ETR:UTDI opened at €32.93 ($37.00) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €34.40. United Internet has a 52 week low of €31.35 ($35.22) and a 52 week high of €39.34 ($44.20). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

