United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $67.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.78.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.95. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Scott Green sold 8,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $389,940.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,073 shares of company stock worth $6,251,629. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 53,268 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 150.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 86.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

