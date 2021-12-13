UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $478.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $442.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $478.48. The firm has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

