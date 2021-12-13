Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,203 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil stock opened at $44.38 on Monday. Unitil Co. has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $708.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Unitil Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.