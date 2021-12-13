Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Acquired by Outfitter Financial LLC

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 244.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Utz Brands by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 42.4% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Utz Brands by 418.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

UTZ opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $30.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 70,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,209 shares of company stock worth $7,665,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

