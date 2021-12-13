V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in V.F. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 446,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $182,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 7.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in V.F. by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.95. 13,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,575,348. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $65.34 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

