Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $331.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $310.00 to $331.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MTN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Shares of MTN opened at $338.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 99.41 and a beta of 1.22. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $344.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

