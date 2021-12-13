VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.30 on Monday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

