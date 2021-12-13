Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 120,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $341.31 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $261.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.42.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

