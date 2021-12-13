Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is FC Advisory LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,068 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $20,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,157,000 after buying an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,159,000 after buying an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,568,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,197,000 after buying an additional 1,017,324 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,457,000 after buying an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.52 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

