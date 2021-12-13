Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $226,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.51. The company had a trading volume of 424,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,439. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

