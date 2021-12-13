Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises about 5.2% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $38,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL opened at $79.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

