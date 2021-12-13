Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,311,000 after buying an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $254.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.80. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

