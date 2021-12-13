Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.5% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.41. 16,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,020. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $88.97 and a twelve month high of $111.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.