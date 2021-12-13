Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Fiduciary Group LLC’s Largest Position

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $39,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

