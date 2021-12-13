Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 215,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,318. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

